WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A teen driver who was trapped underwater during a rollover wreck has died over a week later.

According to Wichita Falls Police, 17-year-old Luis Carlos Hernandez passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after spending more than a week in the hospital since the crash occurred on Sunday, October 22.

Hernandez was driving northbound on Maplewood when his 2009 Pontiac G6 veered off the roadway and rolled into the drainage ditch between the north and south bound lanes, landing on its roof in about three to four feet of water.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 4400 block of Maplewood at 11:25 p.m. Officials said Hernandez was trapped under the water before being pulled from the vehicle by a WFPD officer and a Wichita Falls Fire Department firefighter. WFPD believes he was trapped under the water for around 10 minutes

Hernandez was taken to United Regional Hospital, where he would later die due to injuries sustained in the cash. This is the 10 traffic fatality in Wichita Falls in 2023.