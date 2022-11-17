WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen is now indicted for the murder of a 20 year old woman who died from an overdose of counterfeit Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl.



Blankenship

Jakob Blankenship, 19, is the first of three people to be charged with murder related to Fentanyl deaths this year. He was arrested in late August for the death of 20 year old Zoe Brewer in April. Police said he sold her the pills laced with Fentanyl.

He is jailed on a $1 million bond and also two previous charges of possession of a controlled substance. He also has two bonds on Archer County charges of possession of marijuana and carrying an unlawful weapon.

Officers responded to Brewer ‘s house on the evening of April 20th when Zoe’s mother found her dead.

The autopsy report indicated the cause of brewer ‘s death was toxic effects of Fentanyl.

According to the arrest affidavit Zoe was found dead about and hour and a half after Blankenship sold her the pills.

Blankenship has 3 pending drug charges, including possession of Fentanyl in January and LSD last year. In one drug arrest officers say they also found an AR-15 rifle in the car.

He has a conviction of resisting arrest in 2020, when he threatened an officer and told him to take off his badge so they could fight. A charge of assaulting his 78 year old grandmother that day was later dismissed.