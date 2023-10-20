ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – The community of Windthorst is mourning the loss of one of their own Friday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a three-vehicle crash happened at 12:36 p.m. on October 20, 2023, in Archer County, just half a mile north of Windthorst on US 281.

The preliminary crash report from the DPS said that a 2019 Nissan Kicks driven by a 17-year-old female from Windthorst was traveling North on US 281 and was slowing when it was struck from behind by a 2020 Ford F250 driven by a 65-year-old male from Graham, Texas.

Once the Nissan was struck by the Ford, it was spun into oncoming traffic traveling south on US 281 and was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 21-year-old female from Fort Worth.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to United Regional, where she was pronounced dead. The driver and passenger in the Ford truck were uninjured. The injuries to the driver of the Chevrolet are unknown at the time of publication.

Officials with the Windthorst Independent School District announced in a Facebook post that tonight’s volleyball game has been canceled. Although the post does not address the reason for the cancelation, a Windthorst coach told our newsroom that the cancelation was related to the fatal crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the DPS.