Teen receives probation for multiple charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A teenager police allege was involved in numerous vehicle and building burglaries gets probation for several charges and has others dismissed.

Ethan Hart, 18, pleaded guilty to four charges Tuesday in 78th District Court.

Hart had numerous charges filed in December 2019 after police said he and two juveniles were burglarizing vehicles around McNiel and Seymour Highway.

He was arrested again for theft of a firearm last April, and in June for burglary of a garage on Cumberland Avenue, in which a resident says several things were stolen and paint was poured on his 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

He was arrested this past September on a warrant for criminal mischief.

Police received information he would be at a Stripes store and said he had five containers of THC vaping cartridges.

Hart is now sentenced to probation on charges of burglary of vehicles, burglary of a building and possession of a sawed-off shotgun, had four charges dismissed, and has two pending.