WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A guest has been taken to a hospital after falling off a ride at Castaway Cove Waterpark Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Friday, June 30.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim fell off of a ride while going down.

Sgt. Eipper said it wasn’t known yet how many feet the victim fell, but he landed in water and mud rather than concrete.

According to Castaway Cove Manager Steve Vaughn, the victim was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital.

Wichita Falls Police have confirmed the 13-year-old was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where another Sgt. confirmed the boy was alert and speaking.

WFPD will be investigating the incident as an industrial accident.

Our reporter on scene is working to gather more information. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about this incident.