WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 17-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition after a rollover wreck into a drainage ditch on Sunday night.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the driver of a 2009 Pontiac G6, identified as Luis Carlos Hernandez, was trapped inside the vehicle when officers responded at around 11:25 p.m. Sunday, October 22, to the 4400 block of Maplewood.

The Pontiac was found lying on its roof in the drainage ditch in approximately three to four feet of water between the north and southbound lanes.

Hernandez was trapped under the water before being pulled from the vehicle by a WFPD officer and a Wichita Falls Fire Department firefighter. WFPD believes he was trapped under the water for around 10 minutes.

Officials administered CPR and other life-saving measures to Hernandez before transporting him to the United Regional Health Care System and putting him into the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.

Hernandez has been hospitalized in the URHCS ICU. Photo shared from: Brighter Days WF

According to crash investigators’ initial findings, it’s believed the Pontiac was traveling northbound and attempted to round a left-hand curve at a high rate of speed.

The Pontiac veered off the roadway into the grassy median before crashing into the ditch and landing on its roof.

One local group is already raising support for Luis Hernandez.

According to a post from Brighter Days Wichita Falls, Luis, who goes by his middle name Carlos, was a teen mentor with the youth organization.

Brighter Days is holding a prayer circle to pray for Carlos on Monday, October 23, at noon outside of United Regional Hospital.

They have announced a second prayer circle at 6 p.m. as well.