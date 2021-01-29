Teen with baby on the way loses emotional plea for shock probation instead of prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen whose promising entrepreneurial career turned into a drug dealing business and a prison sentence for robbery, loses his emotional plea for a second chance.

Lane Lukash, 19, is serving a 10-year prison sentence in El Paso.

After his sentence, he sent a hand written motion and a letter to 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight asking for a chance at shock probation instead of prison. Lukash said prison was an eye-opening experience, and if given a second chance he would not let anyone down. He also pleaded to be released so he could be with his fiance’ and their yet to be born child

After again making his plea for another chance in the outside world in a remote hearing Friday, the Judge told Lukash shock probation was not an option, because when Lukash made his plea bargain, he waived his right to appeal and to probation.

Lukash was originally given eight months probation for robbery, but that was revoked in October after he was arrested for dealing drugs.

Police said they got a tip that he was selling several pounds of marijuana, cocaine, meth, and illegal pills.

When arrested, officers said he had a wad of bills sticking out of his pocket which totaled almost $7,000 and included 245 $20 bills.

The robbery charge was in 2018 when police said Lukash set up another student for a shoe purchase and Lukash held him up at gunpoint.

Lukash had set up his on line shoe business while still a student at Rider.