Teen with many priors arrested for assault of brother

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen, who is already facing having his probation revoked, is arrested again for allegedly attacking his brother with a crowbar and threatening another victim.

18-year-old Ethan Hart already has seven arrests and 16 charges in about a year and a half.

Wichita County Jail booking

On Thursday night he was arrested at Avenue K and Brown Street after an alleged assault and threat. Police arrived to find a man with blood running down his face.

He told officers he had loaned his car to his brother Ethan Hart for the day but had told Hart he had to bring it back after dark. He said Hart called him a short time before the assault and said he was keeping the car to go out of town to see his girlfriend.

He said he told Hart he couldn’t keep it and if he didn’t bring it back, he would report it stolen to police. The victim said Hart then arrived and when he went to get the keys from him, Hart refused to hand them over or get out of the car.

After repeated demands to give him the keys, he said Hart eventually opened the door and the victim got Hart out. Then he said Hart got a crowbar from the car floorboard and began swinging it at him, striking him in the head. He said he took Hart to the ground to avoid being hit again.

After police arrived and put Hart in a patrol car, they say a second person told officers Hart had told her he would get a gun and put a few rounds in her. She said this frightened her because she knows of Hart’s previous involvement with firearms.

Hart was placed on five years probation in December for vehicle and building burglaries and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

In one burglary, police say paint was poured over the victim’s new jeep.

In June, the district attorney filed to have that probation revoked.

Besides numerous burglaries, Hart’s past arrests include theft of firearms, unlawfully carrying a firearm, prohibited weapons, and engaging in organized criminal activity.