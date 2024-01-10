JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the Jacksboro High School senior who tragically lost her life this week.

Madison Lewis’ Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the First Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. in Jacksboro, according to her obituary.

A family visitation has been planned immediately before the service, and a family and friends lunch will follow the burial at the church.

While standing near a small, controlled fire on December 16, 2023, Lewis’ hair and clothes were engulfed in flames when 23-year-old Sebastian Lindsey allegedly poured gasoline on the fire to increase its size.

After fighting for her life for just under a month at the Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Lewis succumbed to her severe burn injuries on January 7.

Manslaughter charges have been filed against Lindsey, according to the Jacksboro Police Department.

To honor Lewis’ life and memory, visit her tribute wall on Coker Funeral Home’s website. Or, to financially support the Lewis family through this tragedy, donate directly through PayPal, CashApp or Venmo.