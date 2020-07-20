Teen charged after engaging in theft ring

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— An 18-year-old is charged with being part of an organized theft ring that targeted a local Walmart on at least eight separate incidents, over a one week period.



Ethan Ashley is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity-theft over $2,500 and under $30,000.



Police said he turned himself in on a warrant issued in connection to the alleged operation which police took place in February.



Police have named six other suspects, some of them juveniles, as the investigation continues.



They said the thieves worked together in different roles and took electronics, computers and accessories, sporting goods, groceries, and miscellaneous items.



Police said Ashley is seen on surveillance video taking part in the thefts, loading them in suspects’ vehicles, and driving a vehicle at the scene at least four times..



They said at least three suspects, including Ashley, pawned items at a pawn shop.