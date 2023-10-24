WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two teenage girls were transported to the hospital after police said they ran into the back of a Wichita Falls Independent School District school bus Tuesday morning.

According to Wichita Falls police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2023, first responders were called to the intersection of Fairway and Johnson Road for an injury accident.

A Dodge Durango was traveling south on Fairway when it failed to stop and hit the bus.

The teen driver and passenger of the Durango were taken to the hospital for possible injuries. Sgt. Eipper said nine children, ages 3 to 9 years old, were on the bus but were not injured.

WFPD believes weather may have been a factor in the accident. No other injuries were reported.