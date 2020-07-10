Telemedicine takes off at URHC, officials urge increased usage

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Telemedicine is taking off at United Regional Health Care System, and officials there are urging even more to use it.

United Regional staff are asking those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, or those with minor symptoms, to first seek medical attention via Telemedicine.

This helps keep exposure low by keeping large amounts of people from going inside the clinic and especially the emergency department.

Officials said the emergency department is only if you’re having significant symptoms and needing immediate care.

From the initial Telemedicine visit, a physician can determine the next step.

If those tests are ordered, then the patient is able to go to the clinic on Barnett Road, stay in their car and be given the test.