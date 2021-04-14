Temporary traffic delay on Highway 82 after semi struck by lightning

ARCHER COUNTY — A truck driver walked away unscathed after the semi was struck by lighting in Archer County Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. when Holliday Volunteer Fire and Rescue crews were called to Highway 82 near N W Avenue, west of FM 368.

According to our crew on the scene, only one lane was open as crews worked to move the semi. The driver was okay at the time, sitting inside the cab of the truck.

The right lane on Highway 82 was still temporarily closed as of 7 p.m. Traffic delays aren’t expected to last into the evening.

