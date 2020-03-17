1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Hospice of Wichita Falls LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History United Regional Healthy You Advantage Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

Ten COVID-19 (coronavirus) tests administered in Wichita County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At the city council meeting Tuesday morning an update was given on the number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in Wichita County.

Director of Public Health Lou Kreidler said that 10 tests have been conducted in Wichita County. Three of those tests were conducted at the health district here and were all negative.

The remaining seven tests were conducted by private labs and were taken to Tarrant County to be analyzed.

It is unknown at the time of publication if the seven people who are pending results are quarantined.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News