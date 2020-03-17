Ten COVID-19 (coronavirus) tests administered in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At the city council meeting Tuesday morning an update was given on the number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in Wichita County.

Director of Public Health Lou Kreidler said that 10 tests have been conducted in Wichita County. Three of those tests were conducted at the health district here and were all negative.

The remaining seven tests were conducted by private labs and were taken to Tarrant County to be analyzed.

It is unknown at the time of publication if the seven people who are pending results are quarantined.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.