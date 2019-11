WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichitan of the year was announced at the economic forum. This year’s honor was presented to Teresa Pontius-Caves.

She is an MSU graduate and continues to work with the university through the Dillard school of business.

She’s also sat on many different committees and has worked on several city projects.

Teresa says even though her hometown is Blackwell Oklahoma, she considers herself a proud Wichita Falls native.