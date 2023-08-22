AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout proceedings in the capital murder trial of Corey Trumbull. Refresh this page often for the latest.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following the selection and swearing-in of a jury of six men and six women on Monday evening, proceedings continued on Tuesday in the capital murder trial of a man accused of killing an 11-year-old boy in 2020.

Corey Allen Trumbull, 35, is charged with capital murder, murder, and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the horrific death of Logan Cline, 11, whose body was found in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls in February 2020.

The testimony phase in the capital murder trial of Trumbull began at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the 78th District Court, with Judge Jeff McKnight presiding.

The prosecution in Trumbull’s trial is led by John Gillespie, Wichita County District Attorney, and Kyle Lessor, Assistant District Attorney. Counsel for the defense is led by William Hull and assisted by Gant Grimes, both of the Wichita County Public Defender’s Office.

A running live blog of proceedings in the capital murder trial of Corey Trumbull for Tuesday, August 22, 2023, can be found below. This story will be updated frequently.

11:11 a.m. — Detective Bailey testified that he first looked in the driver’s side window and saw numerous articles of clothing. He testified that upon moving to the passenger’s side, the odor of decomposition became much stronger. He testified that during the months of December, January, and February, the cooler weather tends to slow decomposition.

11:10 a.m. — Detective Bailey testified that he and two other detectives were canvasing on Kenley Avenue, where Cline’s body was eventually discovered. He testified that an abandoned house near the intersection of Borton Street and Kenley Avenue had an abandoned vehicle in front of it. He testified that the vehicle was covered in dirt and had signs of abandonment, and he smelled the faint odor of decomposition coming from the car.

11:04 a.m. — Gillespie admits 11 photos of the Red Roof Inn and the surrounding area which Detective Bailey was tasked with canvasing, including the abandoned home in front of which the car containing Logan Cline’s body was allegedly discovered, with no objection from the defense.

11:01 a.m. — Detective Bailey testified that he was tasked with canvasing the area to find the body of a deceased 11-year-old boy, who was somewhere in the vicinity of the hotel, either in an abandoned house or an abandoned car.

11:00 a.m. — Detective Bailey testified that in February 2020, he worked in the misdemeanor crimes unit of the WFPD. He testified that in the event of big cases, all hands would be on deck. He said he was called out to the scene near the Red Roof Inn in northern Wichita Falls.

Gillespie passed the witness, who was excused to return to Las Vegas. Judge McKnight instructed the state to call its next witness, Detective Matthew Bailey with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

10:57 a.m. — Former Detective Metzger testified that the case of Logan Cline and her discovering his murder is one of the cases that she’ll never forget from her more than 25-year career in law enforcement.

Hull passed the witness back to Gillespie for further questioning.

10:56 a.m. — Hull asked Former Detective Metzger if based on her experience, is it common for someone to exhibit several emotions and for those emotions to manifest in several different ways. Former Detective Metzger agreed. She testified that based on her experience, detectives get to the truth by continuing to ask questions, but even then, she may not discover what the manifestations of certain emotions truly mean.

Gillespie passes the witness. Defense attorney William Hull begins cross-examination.

10:53 a.m. — Former Detective Metzger testified she interviewed Johnson around three times regarding her son. She said she notified her supervisor about the information she discovered and then notified the Wichita Falls Police Department.

10:52 a.m. — Former Detective Metzger testified that she spoke with Stormy Johnson in a trauma bay at a Las Vegas hospital. During that interview, Stormy spoke on the phone with her mother, Dorothy Holland. She said Stormy passed the phone to Metzger. She testified Holland asked her about the children. She testified Johnson got visibly uncomfortable when speaking about the children. She testified that eventually, Johnson said her son, Logan Cline, was dead in Texas.

Gillespie, on behalf of the prosecution, calls the state’s next witness, Monica Metzger, a retired detective with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

10:48 a.m. — Gillespie offers a photo of Logan Cline’s body as evidence. With that, he passes the witness to William Hull, who has no questions for Davis. With that, Davis is excused as a witness. The state calls it

Gillespie, on behalf of the prosecution, calls the state’s next witness, Tye Davis, Chief Investigator for the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office.

10:45 a.m. — Judge McKnight calls the jury back into the courtroom and instructs the prosecution to call its next witness

Judge McKnight excused the witness and dismissed the court to a recess. Proceedings are set to resume at 10:45 a.m.

10:24 a.m. — Holland testified that when Trumbull was at her home, he referred to her grandchildren as his kids, and said she’d never see them again. Holland testified that Cline was a healthy boy going through puberty in the summer of 2019, just months before his death. With that, Gillespie passed the witness to Hull, who had no further questions.

Gillespie re-examined Dorothy Holland.

10:23 a.m. — Hull asked Holland if she had any idea what happened after she saw them for the last time in September 2019. Holland testified that she didn’t, other than when she would call Stormy Johnson to see how she was doing and ask to see the grandkids. Hull then passed the witness back to Gillespie for further questioning.

10:22 a.m. — Holland testified she saw the grandkids one more time after they lived with her, in September 2019, when they came to her house to get their stuff. She told Johnson and Trumbull that she’d give them their stuff back when she could see the kids. She said they then called the sheriff’s department on her, and only saw them in the back of the car, but didn’t get to spend time with them.

10:19 a.m. — Hull asked Holland how often she saw her grandchildren, and Holland testified she worked, so it wasn’t often, but at a point in time, the children lived with her. Holland testified she began calling CPS when the grandchildren left her house, and at a point in time, CPS requested a hair follicle test. Holland testified she was told Logan Cline was on some medication for his mental health, but said she never saw him take the medication, and that she didn’t think he needed any medication for his mental health.

Defense attorney William Hull cross-examines witness Dorothy Holland.

10:15 a.m. — Gillespie showed Holland a photograph from Logan Cline’s autopsy, informing the witness it wouldn’t be easy to see. Defense attorney William Hull objected to the photo being admitted into evidence, but before Judge McKnight could rule on the objection, Gillespie withdrew the photograph. He concluded questioning by asking if a day has gone by that Holland hadn’t thought about Logan, and Holland answered, no. With that, Gillespie passed the witness to the defense for cross-examination.

10:14 a.m. — Prosecutor John Gillespie jumped forward in time to February 2020, when Holland testified she received a phone call from her daughter, Stormy Johnson, and police in Las Vegas. She testified that she was at work later when she received a call from the Wichita Falls Police Department that the body of Logan Cline, her grandson, had been found. Holland was observed on the stand becoming visibly emotional and crying.

10:13 a.m. — Holland testified that at the time of Logan Cline’s 11th birthday, she was on a trip with her girlfriends. She said Trumbull, Johnson, and her two grandchildren were staying in “down” hotels. She testified she was concerned for the safety of her grandkids and she called CPS more than one time in regard to her concerns.

10:10 a.m. — Dorothy Holland testified that she did not approve of the relationship between her daughter, Stormy Johnson, and the defendant, Corey Trumbull. She testified that Trumbull was not welcomed inside her home.

10:02 a.m. — Dorothy Holland testified that her daughter, Stormy Johnson, met Logan’s father, Nicholas Cline while serving in the Army in New York. She testified that Johnson was a disabled veteran and was receiving assistance from the government. She testified that in the summer of 2019, Nicholas Cline was stationed in Afghanistan. She testified that Nicholas Cline and Stormy Johnson divorced right after Logan Cline was born. She testified that Stormy Johnson married again following her divorce from Nicholas Cline.

Gillespie calls the first witness on behalf of the State, Dorothy Holland, the grandmother of Logan Cline and mother of Stormy Johnson.

9:57 a.m. — Hull, Trumbull’s defense attorney, tells the jury that his job is to get to the truth and he’s going to do everything he can to get there. He asks the jury to pay close attention during cross-examination to the questions he asks. After briefly speaking to the jury, Hull ends his closing statement. Judge McKnight informs the state they may call their first witness.

9:54 a.m. — Gillespie said the evidence will show that Trumbull is responsible for Cline’s death and at the close of evidence, to convict Trumbull of capital murder under Lauren’s Law. With that, defense attorney William Hull began presenting his opening statement.

9:51 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury that evidence in this trial will show that during one such interview, Trumbull told police that Cline apparently was into BDSM and asked to be hit. Gillespie challenges the jury to try and keep track of the lies Trumbull tells during interviews with police.

9:48 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury that Trumbull, Johnson, and Cline’s older sister left and went to Las Vegas. Six weeks later, police in Wichita Falls were informed of Cline’s body. Gillespie then discusses how Trumbull’s behavior after Cline’s body was discovered suggests guilt, saying his story changed numerous times over the course of multiple interviews.

9:45 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury that evidence will show that one night in late December, Cline began coughing up black blood and having a seizure. That night, Cline died. Gillespie tells the jury that afterward, Trumbull and Johnson place Cline’s body in the bathtub with several bags of ice to slow decomposition. Gillespie said Trumbull and Johnson told Cline’s older sister to say goodbye, after which they took the body and hit it in an abandoned car behind the hotel in late December 2019, celebrating after returning to the hotel room because “they got away with it.”

9:42 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury the evidence will show that in one instance, Trumbull’s abuse of Cline was so brutal that the child lost the ability to speak and walk afterward. Gillespie alleges Trumbull then found a wheelchair at the hotel they were staying in for them to use for Cline. Gillespie alleges that Trumbull and Johnson continue abusing Cline after this incident and up until the day of Cline’s death.

9:38 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury the evidence will show the horrific abuse Cline endured at the hands of Trumbull. Gillespie describes Cline’s life as an “abusive hell” due to the horrific assaults inflicted upon him at the hands of Trumbull.

9:36 a.m. — Gillespie begins painting a picture of how Cline, his older sister, and his mother, end up at a hotel in Wichita Falls after Johnson begins a relationship with Trumbull. They’d been moving from place to place after multiple evictions.

9:33 a.m. — Gillespie begins laying out what he believes the evidence will show over the course of the trial. Gillespie describes Logan Cline as an ornery but lovable 11-year-old boy. Gillespie tells the jury about Cline’s mother, co-defendant Stormy Johnson, and how Cline’s father and Johnson had separated. In 2019, Cline’s father was stationed in Afghanistan.

9:25 a.m. — Gillespie reads the indictment by which Corey Trumbull is charged with capital murder and tampering with a corpse in connection to the death of 11-year-old Logan Cline in February 2020. Trumbull pleaded not guilty to both counts.

9:20 a.m. — The jury is called into the courtroom. Judge McKnight instructs the jurors and gives a roadmap of how proceedings will go. Judge McKnight asks both Gillespie and Hull if they are ready to proceed, and both say they are.

9:18 a.m. — Just as Judge McKnight was bringing in the remaining jurors, the late juror arrived. Judge McKnight let the juror know that he was given an instruction to be at the courthouse at 9 a.m. Judge McKnight informed the alternate juror to remain at the courthouse until he speaks with him.

9:15 a.m. — The Court went on the record outside of the presence of the jury. Presiding Judge Jeff McKnight informed counsel for the state and the defense that one of the two alternate jurors has not yet arrived. Lead Prosecutor John Gillespie and defense attorney William Hull request that the juror be excused so proceedings can begin. Judge McKnight grants the request.