WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who pled guilty to multiple charges related to the invasive recording of a child in the shower is heading to prison following a hearing held in the 78th District Court.

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, Ryan Wayne Tedford, 27, of Wichita Falls, was sentenced by Judge Meredith Kennedy to the following:

2 counts of invasive visual recording — 2 years in TDCJ each (4 years total)

2 counts of possession of child pornography — 5 years in prison each (10 years total)

2 counts of tampering with evidence — 5 years in prison each (10 years total)

Judge Kennedy set the sentences for two counts of invasive visual recording and two counts of possession of child pornography to run consecutively, totaling a 14-year prison sentence. The sentences for two counts of tampering with evidence will run concurrently.

During sentencing, Judge Kennedy said she would not be granting deferred adjudication as Tedford’s defense requested, but she would be open to potentially granting Tedford shock probation if he were to enroll in TDCJ’s sex offender program and display good behavior while incarcerated.

Tedford confessed to recording teenage girl in shower

The charges came against Tedford after officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to an outcry from a student at Rider High School in September 2022. A teenage girl told police that Tedford had video-recorded her while she was in the shower.

After initially denying the allegations against him, police learned that Tedford had deleted the videos he recorded from his phone, and his Google search history revealed he had looked up how to secretly record someone in the shower the night before the incident.

After pleading guilty to the six charges against him on October 13, Tedford’s sentencing hearing began just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, in the 78th District Court.

Sex offender treatment provider takes the stand

Emily Orozco, a licensed sex offender treatment provider, took the stand first on behalf of the defense. She testified that she had interviewed Tedford, who is currently undergoing treatment for his mental health.

While on the stand, Orozco described a risk assessment that is used in Texas to gauge the likelihood that a convicted sex offender will re-offend and to help determine whether or not they will be responsive to undergoing treatment. She testified the assessment takes into account factors such as the defendant’s age, relation and age of the victim, and past criminal history.

The prosecution asked Orozco if it would concern her to learn that Tedford gaslit the victim in an attempt to convince her that the offense never happened.

“Does it concern me? It should concern anyone,” Orozco testified. “Does it mean that he’s beyond treatment? No.”

Orozco then testified that Tedford scored a “3” on the risk assessment, meaning he’s a low to moderate risk for re-offending.

The prosecution then listed off several apparently hypothetical traits of a 28-year-old male who had no prior criminal record but was suspected of committing a sexual offense. Orozco testified this anecdotal person would also score a “3” on the risk assessment.

The prosecution then revealed the alleged hypothetical traits he listed were actually traits of Ted Bundy, a convicted serial rapist and murderer.

Tedford takes the stand in his own defense

Later in the morning, Tedford took the stand in his own defense, testifying that he was heavily abusing marijuana and alcohol at the time of the incident, but also testifying that he didn’t blame drugs or alcohol for doing what he did.

Tedford appeared solemn and contrite while on the stand, testifying that he suffers from anxiety and depression and that he has been attending counseling appointments weekly and taking daily medications to treat the conditions.

While on the stand, Tedford testified that he pled guilty to the offenses and that he has maintained throughout proceedings that he was in the wrong for what he did. He testified that he is indeed a low risk to re-offend and requested the court grant him a probated sentence.

Hearing concludes with Tedford in custody

Tedford’s sentencing hearing continued through the morning and well into the afternoon on Thursday, December 7. Testimony concluded at around 4 p.m., and Judge Kennedy returned with her sentence at around 4:30 p.m.

After Judge Kennedy delivered the sentence, members of Tedford’s family were observed becoming emotional and crying in the hallway.