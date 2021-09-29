Testimony underway for man facing 45 child sex charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — Two and a half years after his arrest on dozens of sex crimes against children, 36-year-old Michael Corey’s trial is underway in 30th District Court.

The eight women, four men jury with two alternates will determine guilt or innocence, as well as punishment if Corey is found guilty.

On Wednesday, September 29, testimony centered mostly on DNA and other evidence compiled by investigators, as well as testimony from counselors who interviewed the three victims.

Corey is already on 10 years probation for horrific physical abuse of the three children.

The alleged additional sex crimes include sexual assault, indecency, continuous sex abuse, and inducing sexual performance by a child.

The three siblings, two girls and a boy, said they would do everything Corey told them to because, if they didn’t, their beatings would be more severe.

A counselor said one girl said abuse could occur two or three times a week over a three year period, and all three children exhibited symptoms of post-traumatic stress syndrome.

The girl said she was physically and sexually assaulted more than 20 times, and she said that she witnessed her brother being sexually abused a number of times.

The boy told the counselor he had trouble hearing because of Corey hitting him in the head, and he was physically abused multiple times, but he didn’t want to talk about being sexually abused.