Testimony underway in manslaughter trial in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a father of two in Henrietta in 2016.

Donny Davis, 24, is charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of Gregory Allen Gray Junior, 30.

He was not charged until last September, after the first suspect charged, Macey Choate, had her murder charge dismissed.

Authorities said Choate and Gray were living together at the house on South Archer where Gray was shot in the chest.

She was charged about five months after the shooting, and investigators said tests showed she had gunpowder residue on her hands.

However, a grand jury rejected the murder charge and she was released.

Wednesday morning a Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigator described the shooting scene, telling juors there were three rounds of ammunition on the floor, and they found a .9 mm pistol with one spent shell and six remaining bullets in the clip.

He said there was drug paraphernalia throughout the house, and signs of a struggle.