Texan firefighters train at Camp Perkins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters around Texoma and from all over are working to perfect their craft.

Starting last Friday, more than 300 students with 80 agencies descended upon Camp Perkins for the Wildland Fire Academy.

“We got guys from all over the state and actually all over the nation at this academy so we train together. It helps us when we’re working on an incident that it’s good that we’ve trained together and we know people from other areas of the state,” Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes said.

With firefighters from all over, Hughes said it’s a great learning experience.

“We’ve got 10 days and over 300 firefighters here, we also have some emergency management team people that are out here training, so this is a great time, great opportunity to come out and learn,” Hughes said.

The skills learned more than 10 days are so valuable because day-to-day they just don’t have time to practice these scenarios.

“This wildland training is something that we don’t always get a lot of it during our normal work hours so it’s good to get away and get out here and just specifically train for wildland fire fighting,” Hughes said.

When the time is up, Hughes said the new eduction will go a long way.

“You see that what they’ve learned that it just comes naturally to them after that you know we train together a lot, we do prescribe burns and we practice what we need to do when the time arises,” Hughes said.

When that time does come, they are prepared for any situation and will be better equipped to work in cooperation with agencies like the Texas A&M Forest Service.