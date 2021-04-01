Texans for Vaccine Choice advocates visit Wichita Falls, educate on choice

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Controversy continues to surround the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting the Wichita Falls Tea Party to bring in advocates for vaccine choice.

People from across Texoma stopped by Red River Harley Davidson Thursday to hear from Jackie Schlegel and Rebecca Hardy who are a part of Texans For Vaccine Choice.

They presented about protecting and advancing informed consent when it comes to vaccines and medical privacy.

The representatives believe vaccine education is crucial before stepping up to get the shot but want people to know they are not an anti-vaccine organization.

“We are all about the conversations, we encourage people to ask the tough questions,” TFVC executive director Schlegel said. “When you are in your doctors office and you are considering a vaccine or a prescription, you [should] have a really good relationship with your doctor and you can ask anything.”

Schlegel is passionate about this especially because she said her daughter is permanently disabled after a vaccine injury.

Those in the medical field believe the COVID-19 vaccine may be our only route back to normalcy.