Texas 13th Congressional District runoff election preview

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in Texas’ 13th district will head to the polls Tuesday, as the four candidates in the runoff race put finishing touches on their campaigns.

Monday night, President Donald Trump endorsed candidate Ronny Jackson held a virtual town hall with the president.

“I just want to say, Ronny’s a great gentleman, he’s a great gentleman and he’s a friend and he’s somebody that can help me a lot in Washington,” President Trump said.

Jackson said his relationship with the president will help him as a freshman congressman, something he says the district needs.

“They need a loud, proud voice for the state of Texas, for the 13th congressional district and for each and every one of them,” Jackson said.

His opponent, Josh Winegarner, was born and raised in TX-13 and feels he has a good pulse of the 41 county district.

“Making sure we are sending somebody local, someone who knows our district cares about our district and will represent us well in Washington,” Winegarner said.

On the Democratic side, Gus Trujillo, who served as an intern for Thornberry, says his knowledge of boths parties along with being a ‘texas democrat’ is what the district needs.

“I think just having someone like me who has seen both sides working for Republicans, but also still staying true to my principles is going to essesntial becasue we have to unite the country,” Trujillo said.

While Democratic candidate Greg Sagan said voter turnout will play a big role since in recent elections only 30% of the district voted.

“That tells me that [Thornberry] was vulnerable to a large turnout and it also tells me there is 70% of registered voters in this district who want something different,” Sagan said.

In the end, all candidates had one simple message, get out, and vote.

Polls open tomorrow at 7 a.m., and you can find a full list of voting locations by clicking here.