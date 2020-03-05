First two confirmed COVID-19 cases announced in Harris County

HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Thursday, Harris County Public Health announced Harris County’s first two confirmed cases of COVID-19, or the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

This came just minutes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed Texas’ first, in nearby Fort Bend County.

HCPH says the tests have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that the cases are travel-related. There is no evidence at this time of community spread, HCPH says.

In a conference on Thursday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the two patients were on a flight from Egypt and it’s also not even believed they came into contact with the virus while on U.S. soil. Hidalgo says they are part of a larger traveling group that Harris County is aware of and who are now under self-quarantine and are being tested.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during the press conference that all three of the Texas patients were all on the same Egypt flight.

The patients are a man and a woman — one of whom is a Rice University employee — from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County, outside of Houston, the HCHC says. They’re said to be somewhere in the age range of 60 and 70.

“The best tools to fight the spread of this illness are facts, not fear,” said Hidalgo. “Residents should know that we have been leaning forward to make sure our response to this illness continues to be proactive and coordinated with a wide array of local, state and federal officials.”

Harris County Public Health says it’s now doing contact tracing to see who, if anyone, the patients may have come into contact with.