Texas Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller endorses Ronny Jackson for Congress

AMARILLO (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Commissioner of Agriculture, Sid Miller, announced his official endorsement of Dr. Ronny Jackson, President Trump’s former White House Doctor and Chief Medical Advisor, for Texas 13th Congressional District.

Jackson is headed to a run-off election against Josh Winegarner for Mac Thornberry’s seat, after the Super Tuesday election resulted with Winegarner securing 39% of votes compared to Jackson’s 20%.

The election is currently scheduled for May 26th.

President Trump has been very open about his support for Jackson, officially endorsing him before the primary elections.

See the full press release below: