WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A downburst is to blame for the storm that left many residents without power and damaged homes and businesses on August 10, 2023.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is asking anyone who sustained

damage from storms to fill out a damage report online.

By filling out this report, residents can help the state of Texas determine the scope of the damage and what state assistance can be offered.

Residents, please go to damage.tdem.texas.gov and complete a damage report if you had any damage to your home or businesses.