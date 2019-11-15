Texas attorney general warns Texans about phone scam with callers claiming to be from AG office

(FOX News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a press release Thursday warning Texans about reported scam callers falsely claiming to be members of the OAG’s Crime Victim Services Division.

According to the release, these scam callers are attempting to obtain personal and financial information from members of the public.

The callers are trying to obtain personal identifying information from the recipient of the call and are asking for money transfers or bank details after falsely claiming the recipient’s Social Security number has been compromised.

The callers are using local numbers and sometimes provide a false “case number” during the call. The true OAG Crime Victim Services phone numbers are 800-983-9933 and 512-936-1200.

Paxton warned Texans against providing any personal information, such as Social Security or banking numbers over the phone with anyone claiming to be from the Crime Victim Services Division.

In the release, he said he encourages anyone who receives a fraudulent (or scam) call, to report it to the OAG’s Consumer Protection Division by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 800-621-0508 or filing a complaint online.