ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Local legend Larry McMurtry, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, screenwriter and bookseller from Archer City, will be forever remembered in his hometown, thanks to a national literary landmark.

The evening of Friday, November 18, consisted of a panel discussion with other writers, as well as a screening of episodes from the “Lonesome Dove” television mini-series.

Gretchen Abernathy-Kuck, Director of the Archer Public Library, said she was glad that McMurtry was being honored this way.

“He captures really what town is like now, but also back in Western times,” said Abernathy. “I think he really demythologized the cowboy, which is what he set out to do. It is a national-level honor that he is very deserving of. I, personally, think he’s one of Texas’ greatest authors.”

After the event, the McMurtry landmark was installed at the Archer Public Library.