Texas Blood Institute asks for donors ahead of blood drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Blood Institute needs your help getting blood donors.

With COVID-19 spreading and alarming the public, now is the most important time to give back to those in need.

According to the Community Blood Center, blood is needed every two seconds.

And since social distancing and quarantines are in effect because of coronavirus concerns, the need for blood donors is urgent.

“We need healthy donors to come and donate blood,” Texas Blood Institute account manager Jennifer Risinger said. “We’ve had over 100 blood drives canceled. Schools are closed. Congregations aren’t meeting. Therefore, it’s canceling a lot of blood drives. Which could potentially impact us by thousands of pints of blood on the shelves for our hospitals.”

And just because COVID-19 is dominating headlines, doesn’t eliminate other medical issues.

“Blood is a perishable product,” Risinger said. “It only sits on the shelf for 42 days. If somebody is in the hospital …. surgeries aren’t stopping, chemotherapy treatments aren’t stopping. Traumas aren’t stopping just because of the coronavirus.”

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly, the TBI is following proper procedures to protect everyone involved.

“Donating blood is a totally healthy process,” Risinger said. “We’re following guidelines that are handed down to us. Making sure that everything is cleaned. We use new products with all donors. So there’s no jeopardy for the donor to come and donate blood.”

Although blood drives and mass gatherings have been canceled, TBI remains open for the good of the people.

“We can’t let this one health scare become a health crisis as far as a blood shortage goes,” Risinger said. “So we just need everybody who is eligible to please come forward and donate blood. As long as you’re feeling well please come and see us.”

TBI is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday.

But if you can’t make those times, there will be a blood drive at the TBI on March 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.