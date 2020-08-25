Texas Blood Institute calls for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have recovered from COVID-19, the Texas Blood Institute needs your convalescent plasma.

This comes after the FDA approved emergency use authorization of convalescent plasma for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Plasma is being used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients in Texoma and all around the country.

TBI officials said plasma is in very high demand among blood banks and hospitals. Those who qualify are urged to sign up with the state registry.

“We’re asking anyone who has tested positive for antibodies or has a positive test result and they’re recovered at least 14 days from COVID-19 to please come forward and donate convalescent plasma with us,” TBI recruitment manager Jennifer Risinger said.

Donors must also be symptom-free for 14 days before they donate.

Donors are also eligible to win a $1,000 Visa gift card in a daily drawing. All blood donations will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.