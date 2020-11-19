Texas Blood Institute, Courtyard Marriot host 3rd Annual Nicole’s November Blood Drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Blood Institute in conjunction with the Courtyard Marriott hotel are set to host the Third Annual Nicole’s November Blood Drive.

The blood drive will be held on Friday, November 20 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott located at 3800 Tarry Street.

The blood drive is in memory of Nicole Roberts, a former Courtyard Marriott employee who passed away from complications due to gastric cancer over two years ago.

Nicole received over 20 units of blood while battling cancer, allowing her to spend more time with her family before she passed.

If you are interested in donating blood, you’re asked to call the Courtyard Marriott at (940) 696-0010 to book an appointment.