Texas Blood Institute dispatches 10,000th convalescent plasma unit amid COVID-19 hospitalization surge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Texas Blood Institute dispatched its 10,000th convalescent plasma unit this week, a milestone marking just how critical the blood product is in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Texas Blood Institute began collecting convalescent plasma in early April, as soon as it showed promise in treating patients suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19.

It took three months for Texas Blood Institute to distribute its first thousand units of convalescent plasma and it took just a week to distribute the last thousand units.

“We’ve seen demand for convalescent plasma increase exponentially as our community hospitals grapple with an enormous surge of COVID-19 patients,” Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Texas Blood Institute said. “We have collected convalescent plasma from more than 1,530 donors so far—many coming in to give multiple times, but we need plenty more to come forward if we are to continue meeting the skyrocketing demand. The fact that our blood center has surpassed 10,000 hospital requests for this product shows just how essential it and its source donors are.”

The earlier in their care that seriously ill COVID-19 patients receive convalescent plasma, the more likely they will see a better outcome.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19, or who have tested positive for the antibodies are eligible to give convalescent plasma. A single plasma donation can provide transfusions for up to four COVID-19 patients.

To donate convalescent plasma, donors must have had a positive COVID-19 test result, be symptom-free for 14 days and be at least 7 days past their last blood or plasma donation.

A donation takes about 90 minutes, and donors are eligible as often as every seven days.

Individuals are urged to sign up for the convalescent plasma registry by calling 888-308-3924 or visiting txbi.org/plasma.

Texas Blood Institute is now collecting convalescent plasma from donors at mobile blood drives without pre-registration, as schedules allow. To find a list of donor centers, click here.