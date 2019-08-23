Texas Blood Institute in need of blood

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the last days of summer dwindle away, so is the supply of life-saving blood for Texoma hospitals.

The Texas Blood Institute is appealing for donations and is especially in need of type O-Negative donors.

They say one donation can save up to three lives.

A blood drive will be held this weekend at Sikes Senter Mall, Saturday from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Blood donors will get a “Big Foot” t-shirt plus a voucher for free admission to their choice of the science museum or frontier city in Oklahoma City.

The Texas Blood Institute supplies all blood needed for patients in eight hospitals in this region.