Texas Blood Institute in need of convalescent plasma donors to treat COVID-19 patients

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Blood Institute is in dire need for convalescent plasma to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients statewide.

In order to receive plasma, they are now welcoming walk-in convalescent plasma donors to donor centers and open-to-public mobile blood drives.

In order to donate convalescent plasma, you must meet the following requirements:

Recovered from COVID-19, or have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Symptom-free for 14 days

A donation takes about 90 minutes and can provide transfusions for up to four COVID-19 patients.

If you’ve recovered from COVID-19 and tested positive for antibodies, click here to add your name to the registry.

You may also walk-in to the TBI donor center at 3709 Gregory St. in Wichita Falls and let their staff know that you wish to donate convalescent plasma.