Texas Blood Institute issues blood shortage, asking for donors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Blood Institute’s stock has now dwindled to a one-day supply, and TBI officials are asking blood donors to come forward.

According to officials from TBI, the institute was already low on blood supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the recent ice storms in Texas have strained the supply even more.

“The need for blood is constant – someone needs a life-saving transfusion every two seconds. We are calling on all healthy adults to take about an hour of their time to give blood for our friends and neighbors in need,” John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Texas Blood Institute, said in a news release.

Officials said anyone who is 16-years-old and older is encouraged to donate. The blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify any convalescent plasma donors.

