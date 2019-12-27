Texas Blood Institute offers OKC Thunder tickets to encourage potential donors

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Every year during the holidays, the number of blood donations drop. In an effort to restock their supply, the Texas Blood Institute hosted a blood drive Friday.

Donors received a free ticket to an Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game. The blood drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Friday and ends at 6 p.m.

Recruitment Manager Jennifer Risinger said that as of around 2 p.m. Friday, TBI already had 18 donors, halfway to their goal of 36 total donors.

Risinger added that while the basketball ticket is nice when you donate, you’re also saving lives.

“It’s very important to donate blood, there is no substitute for human blood and so if a patient is in the hospital and needs blood it has to come from someone like you and I,” Risinger said.

Risinger said with a donation, patients also received a free long-sleeve OKC Thunder shirt to go with their ticket. She said each donor was also entered into a raffle to win a one night stay in Bricktown in Oklahoma City.