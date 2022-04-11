WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Blood has no substitute and right now the Texas Blood Institute is in dire need of donations.

“We are in a blood emergency. We have been hit hard with storms and of course, you remember in February, and just haven’t been able to rebound from that closures and people not being able to get out. We usually carry four to five day blood supply to keep our regional hospitals healthy for people that need blood and we are looking at a dangerous one to two day supply right now,” Texas Blood Institute Account Consultant Ben Schaffner said.

With less than half supply needed, Schaffner says it only takes a few minutes of your time and you alone could save up to three lives.

“It’s an easy process. We’ll do a questionnaire and the screening process, check your blood pressure and temperature and vital signs to make sure that you can donate,” Schaffner said.

To hopefully aid in this crisis, they’ve even expanded their hours.

“We are actually open today, Monday, until 6:30. Usually, we’re closed on Mondays here but we’ll be open all week 7:30 to 6:30 and definitely, that’s what we’re doing to keep people to come in after hour of work,” Schaffner said.

You can make a difference by giving blood to help a friend or someone you may not even know in your community.

“If you’re wanting to donate any time or efforts to your community, and giving blood is the only way, then come do it. It’s not a manufactured product so only you can help your community by giving blood,” Schaffner said.

Click here to schedule an appointment.