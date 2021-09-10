Texas Blood Institute to hold blood drive to honor 9/11

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On September 11, 2001, the Texas Blood Institute, along with the help of the United States Air Force, provided the first blood shipment to New York City medical centers following the terror attacks.

Donors across Oklahoma and Texas joined the national appeal for blood by standing in line for hours to give the gift of life in the wake of the worst terror attacks on American soil. Donors showed their patriotic spirit and blood center staff collected a record 7,477 units of blood over three days; with more than 3,500 units collected in the first few hours after the attack alone.

By September 19, donors had given an astounding 11,362 blood donations to help their fellow Americans impacted by 9/11.

That’s why tomorrow on September 11, T.B.I. is hosting a blood drive to honor the fallen heroes.

You can give blood from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Sikes Center Mall across from Bath and Body Works.

Anyone who is healthy and older than 16 can give blood. All donors will receive pizza and a free limited-edition, Bigfoot-inspired t-shirt.

Appointments to donate can be made online at txbi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well.

Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.

In addition, for a limited time only, all donors will receive Hemoglobin A1C blood sugar testing, which can help monitor diabetes risk.