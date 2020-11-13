Texas Blood Institute to host blood drive at Sikes Senter Mall

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Blood Institute is asking anyone planning on spending time at Sikes Senter Mall doing early holiday shopping Saturday to consider donating blood.

Texas Blood Institute will be set up at Sikes Senter Mall, located at 3111 Midwestern Parkway, between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14.

The blood drive will be held at the former Crazy 8 space.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted as the drive’s schedule allows.

To make an appointment to donate blood, call (940) 235-9106.

Each donor will receive a mask and will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.

Click here to visit Texas Blood Institute’s website for more information on donating blood.

