Texas blood supply remains at critical level

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Blood Institutes blood supply is at a critical level.

T.B.I officials said last week, hospital usage was nearly 20% higher than expected levels and due to the nationwide blood shortage, the strain serves as a dangerous situation that it did last year.

Officials are concerned heading into the Fourth of July weekend, where car crashes and traumas are more likely, will cause the gap to widen between need and available supply.

To rebuild the supply, donations are needed. To donate, you can head over to the Texas Blood Institute on 3709 Gregory St. Tuesday through Friday. There will also be mobile drives at K.M.O.C. Wednesday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Texas Community Credit Union on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives.

“The last year has been an unstable pattern of ups and downs for our blood supply, but none has been so worrying as the barely detectable reaction to the 14-victim shooting in Austin,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Texas Blood Institute in a release. “Such an anemic reaction is not at all typical and warns of a weakening national resilience to face the next mass casualty event.”

For more information, visit the Texas Blood Institute website.