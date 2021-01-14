Texas breaks 301-day streak, average state gas prices rise above $2 per gallon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you feel like you’ve been spending more money at the pump lately, you’re right.

For the first time in 43 weeks, the average price of gas in Texas has risen above $2 per gallon.

That’s 11 cents more than the average price at this time last year.

According to AAA, the average statewide price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Texas currently sits at $2.10 per gallon.

Wichita Falls resident Zane MacFarland said its a significant difference.

“It normally costs about $25 but now it’s costing about $30. And so I think with the gas prices going up, I’m just going to have to,” MacFarland said. “I dunno. Just work with it. Kind of budget a little bit.”

Texas broke it’s 301 day streak of having an average gas price below $2 per gallon over the weekend.

That’s reportedly the longest streak since 2005 when the state average hit $2 per gallon for the first time.

AAA attributed the increase to a rise in the price of crude oil.

Demand for gasoline still remains below levels seen at this time last year, primarily due to COVID-19’s impact on travel.

For the lowest gas prices in Wichita Falls, click here.