Texas businesses, property owners urged to complete winter storm damage survey

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — State and local officials are urging all Texas businesses and property owners to report your damage from last week’s storm to the state’s self-reporting survey.

This information is needed in order for the state to receive FEMA aid for both individuals and businesses.

The information also helps emergency management officials complete an accurate assessment of the damage across the state.

Officials stress this survey IS NOT a substitute for reporting your damage to your insurance company.

Click here to complete the survey.