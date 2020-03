FILE – In this March 24, 2018, file photo, thousands of people gather on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol during a “March for Our Lives” rally in Austin, Texas. The vast majority of mass shooters have acquired their firearms legally with nothing in their background that would have prohibited them from possessing a gun. But there have been examples of lapses in the background check system that allowed guns to end up in the wrong hands. Very few states also have a mechanism to seize firearms from someone who is not legally allowed to possess one.(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas State Capitol will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, March 18 at 8 a.m.

Announcement re: temporary closure of the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/uRH9nT7LY5 — Speaker Dennis Bonnen (@RepDennisBonnen) March 17, 2020

Elected and state officials will be able to enter the building and state agency personnel will be permitted with state ID’s.

The Capitol Visitor’s Center, the Texas State Cemetery, and the Capitol Vistors Parking Garage will be closed to the public as well.