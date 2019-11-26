Texas Central: High-speed train is “shovel-ready”

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Central is sharing renderings of what a high-speed train connecting Dallas and Houston would look like.

The project is halted right now as it waits for two federal stamps of approval.

It hopes to have those in place by the middle of next year and start construction shortly after.

The company says it will take between five and six years to construct and if all goes according to plan, it could be passenger ready by the year 2026.

Texas Central CEO told Dallas media the project is shovel ready, but some opponents of the project say not so fast.

Texans Against High Speed Rail Chairman, Kyle Workman says the latest cost estimate is $19 billion.

He says the project would also more than likely require quite a bit of eminent domain to cover about 9,000 acres of private and public land.