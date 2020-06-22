Texas Comptroller study shows economic impact of Sheppard AFB

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the results of a study completed by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts at the request of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission analyzing the impact on the state’s economy of the various U.S. military installations within Texas.

The Comptroller estimates these military installations contributed at least $123.6 billion to the Texas economy in 2019 and supported more than 630,000 jobs in communities across the state.

According to the study, Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls contributed approximately $4,629,008,000 to the economy, supporting approximately 22,323 direct and indirect jobs.

The Comptroller’s study represents an analysis of the economic impact of the population and employees directly affiliated with the military installations in Texas.

This includes active duty, visiting and other military personnel, dependents, civilian employees and contractors directly affiliated with the base.

“Texas is the proud home to 15 military installations and the U.S. Army Futures Command,” Gov. Abbott. “Not only are these military installations critical for the defense of our nation, they support more than 630,000 jobs in communities across this great state and are a key driver of the Texas economy. Now more than ever, these jobs add critical stability for communities focused on economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that military installations in Texas keep adding unmatched value for our nation.”

See the full press release from Gov. Abbott’s office below: