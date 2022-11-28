WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Don’t make any excuses because you’ll be saying this damn show was the greatest when three Texas country artists take the stage at the Kay Yeager Coliseum

The Boy from Anderson County Kolby Cooper and West Texas group Pecos & the Rooftops collide at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Feb. 4, 2023, with special guest Logan Jahnke.

Mixing honeyed twang and smooth ’90s sounds, Kolby Cooper has the ability to turn life stories of his and his friends. Hits include “It Ain’t Me”, “If I Still Had It”, and “Leave Me My Heart”. Cooper released his second studio album “Boy From Anderson County to the Moon” in August 2022.

Just like many Texas artists, Pecos & the Rooftops formed when amongst a group of friends at Texas Tech. The group is known famously for the hit “This Damn Song” which has amassed more than 50 million streams on Spotify. The group has a pure and raw sound with a mix of Texas country rock and roll roots.

Logan Jahnke of Tomball, Texas will also make an appearance. Jahnke is a self-taught guitarist who learned to sing in church from his mom. Jahnke released four songs in 2022, one which includes Kolby Cooper.

Tickets will be available to purchase on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Tickets can be purchased online on the MPEC website or in person at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office.

For more information call 940-716-5555.