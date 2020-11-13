Texas Country Reporter to air segment featuring local radio legend, “Mad” Joe Martin

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The longest-running independently-produced show in television history stopped in Wichita Falls to cover local radio legend “Mad” Joe Martin, but not about his radio career.

Texas Country Reporter stopped by Martin’s house earlier this year to cover his massive collection of jukeboxes!

He’s got 16 jukeboxes with some dating all the way back to the ’40s, and each one serves as a time capsule, taking Martin back to the good ole days. And Martin said he has no plans of stopping the growth of his collection anytime soon.

When you think of a nickel, you may just think of it as a five-cent piece, but to Joe Martin, a nickel can carry a lifetime of memories.

“I got my very first jukebox back in 1987, and it was one identical to what my uncle had in a cafe down in Denton,” Martin said.

Fast forward thirty years and Martin now has collected 16 vintage jukeboxes, something that he said is a way to relive the glory days.

“It takes me back to when I was younger. It takes me back to happy times, good times, and the songs that I play on these jukeboxes have a special meaning to me,” Martin said.

His massive collection caught the attention of the longest-running independently produced television show Texas Country Reporter.

“A few years ago, somebody mentioned to me while I was traveling through Wichita Falls on another story, hey you need to talk to Joe Martin because he’s got one of the greatest collections of jukeboxes you’ve ever seen anywhere,” Texas Country Reporter Host Bob Phillips said.

After a few phone calls, the TCR crew loaded up and paid Martin a visit.

“We were blown away, not just by the collection because he has a great collection, but by the stories he has for every one of these pieces that he’s collected,” Phillips said.

A collection that Martin said is nowhere near finished.

“I’m always looking for the next one. I’m sometimes asked which one is my favorite one. My favorite one is going to be the next one that I find,” Martin said.

Just by seeing his pure passion for jukeboxes, there’s no doubt that Martin will forever be on the lookout for his favorite one.

Texas Country Reporter’s segment on Joe Martin will air this Sunday night, Nov. 15, at 10:30 p.m.