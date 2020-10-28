Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports 11 active COVID-19 cases in Allred Prison

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
james v allred_1515039596134.PNG.jpg

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are 11 active COVID-19 cases in Allred Prison as of Wednesday, Oct. 28.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are:

  • Two active offender COVID-19 cases
  • Seven active employee COVID-19 cases
  • Two COVID-19 cases in medical isolation
  • 70 offenders recovered
  • 61 employees recovered
  • 139 on medical restriction

In the state of Texas, there are 332 active offender COVID-19 cases. There are 166 offender deaths linked to, or presumed to be linked to, COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News