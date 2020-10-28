Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports 11 active COVID-19 cases in Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are 11 active COVID-19 cases in Allred Prison as of Wednesday, Oct. 28.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are:

Two active offender COVID-19 cases

Seven active employee COVID-19 cases

Two COVID-19 cases in medical isolation

70 offenders recovered

61 employees recovered

139 on medical restriction

In the state of Texas, there are 332 active offender COVID-19 cases. There are 166 offender deaths linked to, or presumed to be linked to, COVID-19.