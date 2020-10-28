Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports 11 active COVID-19 cases in Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are 11 active COVID-19 cases in Allred Prison as of Wednesday, Oct. 28.
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are:
- Two active offender COVID-19 cases
- Seven active employee COVID-19 cases
- Two COVID-19 cases in medical isolation
- 70 offenders recovered
- 61 employees recovered
- 139 on medical restriction
In the state of Texas, there are 332 active offender COVID-19 cases. There are 166 offender deaths linked to, or presumed to be linked to, COVID-19.