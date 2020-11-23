Texas DPS increases enforcement for Thanksgiving holiday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging drivers to make safety a top priority this holiday, as increased travel can present additional challenges for drivers.

As part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative, DPS Troopers will be increasing patrols beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29. DPS Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance and not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

“As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, we want to remind every Texan of their duty to drive defensively and help keep our roadways safe,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The holidays may look different this year, but it is still up to each of us to obey traffic laws and make safety our top priority behind the wheel.”

During DPS’ 2019 enforcement effort, a total of 59,146 warnings and citations were issued, including 6,460 for speeding; 716 for seat belt and child seat violations; 1,247 for driving without insurance; and 406 for violations of Move Over, Slow Down. Last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 304 DWI arrests, 231 felony arrests and 183 fugitive arrests.

In addition to Operation CARE, DPS Troopers are also participating in the annual Click It or Ticket initiative, which runs through Nov. 29, with an emphasis on enforcing seat belt use for both drivers and passengers.

DPS offers the following safety tips for the Thanksgiving holiday: