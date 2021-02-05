Texas DPS promoting safety ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Though Super Bowl Sunday celebrations may look different this year than in years past, The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging people to celebrate safely.
DPS officials also announced they will increase patrols throughout Texas all day Feb. 7 as a part of the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) initiative.
In a news release, DPS officials offered the following safety tips for Sunday:
- Don’t drink and drive. If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, designate a driver or take alternate transportation.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- If you can Steer It, Clear It. If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.