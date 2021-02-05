Texas DPS promoting safety ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Though Super Bowl Sunday celebrations may look different this year than in years past, The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging people to celebrate safely.

DPS officials also announced they will increase patrols throughout Texas all day Feb. 7 as a part of the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) initiative.

In a news release, DPS officials offered the following safety tips for Sunday: