Texas DPS release name of driver involved in fatal accident outside Electra

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of the driver involved in the fatal vehicle crash outside of Electra on October 7, 2020.

Henry Bradley Jr, 65, from Fredrick Oklahoma was driving south on US 287 close to Electra and FM 2384. For unknown reasons Bradley drove across the center median and the northbound lanes of US 287. The vehicle continued through the north side ditch and struck the overpass embankment of FM 2384 causing the vehicle to go airborne and crash.

Bradley was transported to the Electra hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Wichita County Justice of the Peace Robert Johnson.

The road conditions at the time were dry and clear.